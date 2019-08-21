Business News
U.S. Commerce strikes deal on Mexican tomato imports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday it had reached a deal with Mexican tomato growers to suspend an ongoing antidumping investigation.

In May, Commerce said the United States would impose a 17.5% tariff on Mexican tomato imports after the two countries were unable to renew a 2013 agreement. The draft agreement sets minimum prices for tomatoes and “closes loopholes from past suspension agreements that permitted sales below” those prices and a brand-new inspection mechanism to prevent the importation of low-quality Mexican tomatoes, the department said. Mexico exports around $2 billion worth of tomatoes to the United States annually.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

