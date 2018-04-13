Japan's Aso says he would welcome U.S. taking fresh look at TPP

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Friday said he would welcome a move by the United States to explore rejoining the Trans Pacific Partnership, following news that President Donald Trump wanted to take a fresh look at the trade pact.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks to reporters in Tokyo, Japan March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

“If it’s true, I would welcome it,” he told reporters after a cabinet meeting. Aso added that he expected Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump to discuss TPP at their summit meeting next week.

Trump has asked his trade advisers to look at rejoining TPP, a multinational trade pact he withdrew the United States from last year, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.