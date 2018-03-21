Treasury's Mnuchin says has prepared investment restrictions on China

SANTIAGO, Chile (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday his agency has worked on U.S. investment restrictions on China for President Donald Trump to consider as part of his decisions on intellectual property actions against Beijing.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks to the media next to Chile's Finance Minister Felipe Larrain (not in the picture), during a meeting at La Moneda Presidential Palace in Santiago, Chile March 21, 2018. REUTERS/ Rodrigo Garrido

“We have worked on options for his consideration,” Mnuchin said, referring to Trump.

Mnuchin also told Reuters in an interview that the administration would keep a dialogue open with senior level government officials in Beijing to try to open China’s economy to U.S. companies and help shrink a gaping U.S. trade deficit.

Trump is expected to make a decision by Friday on whether to impose tariffs on some $60 billion worth of Chinese technology products and other goods to try to force changes in China’s intellectual property practices and other policies.

He said Treasury would be the lead agency in managing potential investment restrictions on China if Trump decides to take such a step.