U.S. Chamber of Commerce rejects Trump call on business with China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce rebuffed President Donald Trump’s call Friday that U.S. businesses begin immediately looking for alternatives for operations in China after China said it was imposing new retaliatory tariffs.

“While we share the president’s frustration, we believe that continued, constructive engagement is the right way forward,” said Myron Brilliant, executive vice president and head of international Affairs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce in a statement, urging both sides to quickly reach a trade deal. “Time is of the essence. We do not want to see a further deterioration of US-China relations.”