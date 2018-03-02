EU response to U.S. steel tariffs must comply with WTO rules: Germany's VDMA

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German engineering trade association VDMA warned that any European Union counter-measures to new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports must comply with the rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), even if the tariffs do not.

“Of course states must be able to protect their economies from unfair dumping practices. But the measures taken must always be in line with WTO rules,” VDMA managing director Thilo Brodtmann said in a statement.