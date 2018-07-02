Trump says U.S. to meet soon with Europe on trade

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said U.S. officials would meet soon with European counterparts to discuss a spate over trade tariffs, saying the European Union wanted to “work something out.”

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“I think the EU, we’re going to meeting with them fairly soon,” he told reporters as he sat down to meet at the White House with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. “They want to see if they can work something out.”