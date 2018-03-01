FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 7:25 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

German steel industry urges EU to fight U.S. import tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose import tariffs on steel violates the rules of the World Trade Organization, the German Steel Association said on Thursday.

“The U.S. is setting up a customs barrier to protect itself from steel imports from all over the world. This measure clearly violates the rules of the World Trade Organization,” Steel Association President Hans Juergen Kerkhoff said.

“Now the EU must resolutely proceed against this with the instruments the WTO provides,” Kerkhoff added.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Peter Graff

