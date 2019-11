FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a tour of Apple's Mac Pro manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he has not made a trade deal with China yet because Beijing is not “stepping up” in negotiations.

“I don’t think they’re stepping up to the level that I want,” Trump told reporters after touring a plant in Austin that assembles Apple Inc (AAPL.O) computers.