March 12, 2018 / 11:12 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Trump spoke with Canada's Trudeau about tariffs, NAFTA talks: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump spoke on Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the steel and aluminum import tariffs Trump announced last week, the White House said.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump also emphasized the importance of quickly concluding ongoing negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)“to ensure the vitality of United States and North American manufacturing industries and to protect the economic and national security of the United States,” the White House said in a statement.   

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

