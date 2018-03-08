Trump says he is sticking with tariffs, may 'go up or down' with some countries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was sticking to his plans for 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports but would have flexibility to change those for specific countries.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump announces that the United States will impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum during a meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“I’m sticking with 10 and 25 (percent) initially. I’ll have a right to go up or down, depending on the country, and I’ll have a right to drop out countries or add countries,” he told reporters at the beginning of a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

Trump said he would be fair and flexible on the issue while protecting American workers.

The president’s plans have irritated U.S. allies and sparked concerns about a trade war.