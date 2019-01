FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a Cabinet meeting on day 12 of the partial U.S. government shutdown at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday repeated his positive view of trade negotiations, saying that the United States is doing well in current dealmaking talks but providing no details.

“We are doing well in various Trade Negotiations currently going on. At some point this had to be done!” Trump wrote on Twitter.