WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on steel and aluminum tariffs is on track to come by the end of this week, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump is also seeking to sign a presidential proclamation on Thursday in an effort to set his tariff plan in motion, Axios media outlet reported separately, citing two senior administration officials.