March 15, 2018 / 3:12 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

White House trade adviser: tariffs can be applied without provoking trade war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s tough approach to global trade, including his new tariffs on metals imports, will not necessarily provoke a trade war, the White House’s top adviser on international economic exchanges, Peter Navarro, said during an interview on CNBC on Thursday.

A steel coil is unrolled on the line at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

“We can obviously do it in a way that can be good for the American people and good for the global trading system,” he said. “We can do this in a way that is peaceful and will improve and strengthen the trading system. ... Everybody on Wall Street needs to understand: Just relax.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and David Lawder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
