August 13, 2018 / 10:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish finance minister says appreciates support over U.S. tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish finance minister Berat Albayrak praised a German minister on Monday who criticized additional U.S. tariffs on Turkey, and said advocating diplomacy will strengthen Turkish confidence in ties with Germany and the European Union.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak speaks during a presentation to announce his economic policy in Istanbul, Turkey August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Albayrak tweeted his comments in response to remarks by German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier who said U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and sanctions policies were destroying jobs and growth, and that Europe would not bow to U.S. pressure regarding Iran.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans

