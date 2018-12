FILE PHOTO - A worker checks coils of steel at Turkish steel manufacturer ISDEMIR in Iskenderun in Hatay province May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has won its first appeal at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against additional U.S. tariffs imposed on steel imports, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet daily on Wednesday.

Turkey had initiated a dispute complaint with the WTO in August against the additional tariffs imposed by the United States on Turkish steel and aluminum imports.