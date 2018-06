ISTANBUL (Reuters) - There are no winners in trade wars, which only hurt consumers, Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister, Mehmet Simsek, said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek poses during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Turkey started implementing retaliatory tariffs worth $266.5 million against the United States over “ill-advised” and “unsupportable” additional steel tariffs enacted by Washington.