Business News
January 16, 2020 / 5:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Senate approves U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a revamp of the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement that includes tougher labor and automotive content rules but leaves $1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchanged.

The legislation for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement passed on an 89-10 bipartisan vote, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for him to sign into law.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the legislation on Dec. 19.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

