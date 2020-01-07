Business News
January 7, 2020 / 5:05 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

U.S. Senate Finance panel advances new North American trade deal

FILE PHOTO: Trucks wait in a long queue for border customs control to cross into U.S., at the Cordova-Americas border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee voted on Tuesday to approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, moving the revamped North American trade deal a step closer to a final Senate vote in the coming days or weeks.

The committee advanced the USMCA implementing legislation by a 25-3 vote, drawing opposition from Republican senators Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

