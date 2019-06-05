Pelosi says U.S. lawmakers trying to move ahead on Mexico, Canada trade pact

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a rally by Victims of Communism Memorial Fund to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, outside of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis - RC14244BB6D0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that Democratic lawmakers made clear to Mexican officials they wanted to move forward with the new North American trade agreement.

“The meeting that we had was very respectful, made clear that we’re trying to go to ‘yes’ on U.S., Mexico, Canada trade agreement,” Pelosi, the top Democrat in the U.S. Congress, told reporters of the lawmakers’ meeting with Mexican representatives on Tuesday. She reiterated their main concern was enforcement mechanisms.