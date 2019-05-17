U.S. reaches deal with Canada, Mexico to lift steel, aluminum tariffs: Washington Post

Flags of the U.S., Canada and Mexico fly next to each other in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has agreed to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada and Mexico in 48 hours in exchange for tough new measures to prevent Chinese steel from entering the United States from either of those countries, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The deal avoids quotas on steel from the two countries, which Canada and Mexico had opposed, the Post said. The agreement is a significant step toward winning congressional approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, the Post said.