Business News
January 23, 2020 / 11:35 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Exclusive: Trump to sign USMCA trade deal Wednesday at the White House - source

Jeff Mason

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Air Force One to depart for travel to Florida at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

DORAL, Fla (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will sign a trade pact agreed between the United States, Mexico and Canada on Wednesday during a ceremony at the White House, an administration official told Reuters on Thursday.

“This is a major accomplishment for the president and he will be taking this on the road in the coming weeks,” the official said.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaces NAFTA, still needs to be formally approved by Canada.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

