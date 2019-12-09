U.S. Senate's Grassley spoke to Lighthizer on USMCA, hopes for deal announcement soon

FILE PHOTO: Senator Charles Grassley (R-IA) arrives for a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley discussed alterations to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday, and hopes that a deal can be announced soon, a Grassley spokesman said.

The spokesman offered no further details about the conversation, which came amid increasing signs the Trump administration, Mexico and Democrats in the House of Representatives are nearing an agreement for changes that can allow the North American trade pact to proceed to a ratification vote in the U.S. Congress.