FILE PHOTO: Senior advisor Jared Kushner attends a meeting between China's Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House after two days of trade negotiations in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Monday there was progress on reaching a trade deal with Mexico and Canada, but he would not confirm reports he planned to travel to Mexico for talks.

“It looks like we’re making pretty good progress,” Kushner said at a Wall Street Journal event. Asked if he was traveling to Mexico on Tuesday, Kushner said: “I’ll be somewhere tomorrow.”