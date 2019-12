FILE PHOTO: Richard Trumka, President of the AFL-CIO, speaks on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka on Monday morning about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, a source familiar with the conversation told Reuters.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, offered no further details of the conversation. Earlier, Trumka was quoted by the Washington Post as saying that a deal had been reached on changes to the trade pact.