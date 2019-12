U.S. top trade official lauds USMCA as model for future trade deals

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listens as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said an historic agreement on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement would benefit U.S. farmers, workers and ranchers for years to come.

Lighthizer said the revamped trade agreement, initially signed by the leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada a year ago, would be a model for future U.S. trade agreements.

House Democrats on Tuesday agreed to support the trade agreement after a year of negotiations, clearing the way for ratification by the U.S. Congress this year. The trade deal must also still be approved by the Canadian parliament.