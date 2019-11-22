Business News
Mexico's economy minister tries to dispel concerns over labor reform

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said Friday that U.S. representatives should not be concerned that Mexico can implement its labor reform as the United States still has to approve a trade deal.

Mexico became the first country to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) agreed late last year. In the United States, the deal has faced opposition from labor unions worried about losing jobs.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; editing by Jonathan Oatis

