Mexico's economy minister tries to dispel concerns over labor reform

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said Friday that U.S. representatives should not be concerned that Mexico can implement its labor reform as the United States still has to approve a trade deal.
Mexico became the first country to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) agreed late last year. In the United States, the deal has faced opposition from labor unions worried about losing jobs.
