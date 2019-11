FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a media briefing ahead of a House vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that progress was made on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact in a meeting she held with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Richard Neal, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

“We’re narrowing our differences,” Pelosi told reporters.