U.S. reaches deal with Canada, Mexico to remove metals tariffs: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration has reached a deal with Canada and Mexico to remove U.S. tariffs from steel and aluminum from the two countries in exchange for a monitoring system that aims to ensure that metals from other countries are not allowed into the United States, two sources familiar with the agreement said.

The deal, which will not involve quotas on steel and aluminum from the two U.S. neighbors, will be announced on Friday afternoon by the White House, the sources said.