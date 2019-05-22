Mexico has done what it must for USMCA deal to pass: Mexican official

Mexico's deputy minister of foreign trade Luz Maria de la Mora attends the Americas Society and Council of the Americas event in Mexico City, Mexico May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has done “everything it needed to do” to get the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal in shape for congressional ratification, Mexican deputy economy minister Luz Maria de la Mora said on Wednesday.

De la Mora told Reuters she believed that USMCA, which is due to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, could be ratified before the end of this year.