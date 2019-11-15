Mexican president welcomes Pelosi remarks on North American trade deal approval

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures during his daily news conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday welcomed remarks by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that U.S. legislators were making progress in the ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he supported the remarks Pelosi made on Thursday.

Lopez Obrador said he had sent a letter in which he pledged to uphold a new Mexican labor law boosting the rights of trade unions, and to ensure Mexican unions do not behave fraudulently.

U.S. Democratic lawmakers have expressed concerns that workers’ rights should be demonstrably strengthened in Mexico.

Lopez Obrador did not specify clearly to whom he had sent the letter, but appeared to be referring to U.S. lawmakers.