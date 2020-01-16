Mexico hails USMCA trade deal approval, expects more investment

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday hailed the U.S. Senate’s approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal, forecasting it would deliver a boost to the Mexican economy.

“It’s good news because this agreement will generate confidence in Mexico for the arrival of investment, for companies to set up here, and for jobs with good salaries,” Lopez Obrador said in a video address posted on Twitter.