Mexico's Lopez Obrador says confident USMCA will be ratified

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he was confident the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement would be ratified, increasing trade in the North American region.

The USMCA deal, negotiated last year, faces opposition by some Democrats in the U.S. Congress who want assurances that labor and environmental rules will be enforceable. It must be passed in the three countries’ legislatures before becoming law.