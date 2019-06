FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer discusses the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) as U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin look on during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

(Reuters) - The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement has no provisions that would force changes to U.S. laws with respect to pharmaceutical companies, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday.

“To the extent that a member (of Congress) thinks anything in here will stop you from changing laws, then we have to correct that,” Lighthizer said at a hearing of the Senate Finance Committee.