U.S. elimination of tariffs on Mexico, Canada paves way for trade deal: Mexican official

FILE PHOTO: Undersecretary for North America Jesus Seade gestures during the 14th Mexican Financial Summit in Mexico City, Mexico, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico views the U.S. decision to lift steel and aluminum tariffs from Mexico and Canada with “great enthusiasm,” a senior Mexican official said on Friday, adding that the action paved the way to pass a new trade deal.

“The decision opens the path to ratify the USMCA,” Jesus Seade, Mexican deputy foreign minister for North America, said on Twitter, referring to the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.