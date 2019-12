FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Deputy Foreign Minister for North America Jesus Seade (not pictured) hold a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

(Reuters) - A letter by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has satisfied Mexican concerns over the United States’ plan to appoint labor attaches to follow Mexico’s application of its labor laws, a senior Mexican official said on Monday.

Asked whether Lighthizer’s letter had cleared up Mexico’s concerns over the labor attaches, deputy foreign minister Jesus Seade told reporters in Washington: “Absolutely.”