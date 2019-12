FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) holds a press conference to address the Department Of Justice Inspector General's report concerning the origins and handling of the 2016 election Russia investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he would wait to see the written form of the U.S. Mexico Canada trade pact before making a determination on it.

“I’m waiting to see the writing,” he said after top officials from Canada, Mexico and the United States signed a fresh overhaul of their quarter-century-old regional trade pact.