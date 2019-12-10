United Steelworkers union says supports approval of revised USMCA trade deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers International (USW) union on Tuesday said it supported approval of a revised U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement to replace the 1994 NAFTA trade agreement that it said had sent U.S. jobs to Mexico and depressed wages.

USW President Thomas Conway said the union had helped press for changes to the initial version of the trade signed by the leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada last year, and now supported its passage.

“There is still a great deal of work to do in terms of implementing, monitoring and enforcing the provisions, but the base for progress is there,” Conway said. “The revised deal is better than the original USMCA and certainly better than NAFTA. It should be adopted.”