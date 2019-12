U.S. President Donald Trump sits alongside Vice President Mike Pence as they participate in a roundtable discussion on "education choice" in the cabinet room at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States is doing very well on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact and he has heard from unions that it is looking good.

The comments were one more sign from the Trump administration, Mexico and U.S. lawmakers they are nearing an agreement on how to modify the deal so a ratification vote can proceed in Congress.