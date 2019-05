U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of Realtors' Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington, U.S., May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has reached a deal with Mexico and Canada to sell products without tariffs, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday.

“We’ve just reached an agreement with Canada and Mexico and we’ll be selling our product into those countries without the imposition of tariffs or major tariffs,” Trump told a gathering of real estate agents in Washington.