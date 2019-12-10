Trump says U.S., Mexico, Canada trade pact 'looking good'

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a meeting on education inside the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Efforts to finalize the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) were “looking good,” U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday shortly before U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was scheduled to discuss the trade deal at a news conference.

Separately, the White House earlier on Tuesday said Trump had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday “to discuss the significant progress toward finalizing” the pact.