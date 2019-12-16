Mexico to decide on U.S. labor attaches, trade deal intact: foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Trucks wait in a queue for border customs control, to cross into the U.S., at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that a dispute with the United States over a provision added to the new North American trade deal that would call for U.S. labor attaches in Mexico does not put the trade deal at risk.

Ebrard told reporters that it would be up to Mexico whether or not to accept the diplomatic attaches, since countries decide whether to accredit foreign diplomats in their territory.

An annex for the implementation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that was presented in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday proposed the designation of up to five U.S. experts who would monitor compliance with a local labor reform in Mexico.

The annex sparked criticism from Jesus Seade, Mexico’s deputy foreign minister for North America, who said it was not included in documents signed between the three countries in Mexico last week.