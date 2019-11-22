Mexico urges U.S. Congress not to let politics impede trade deal approval

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday urged U.S. lawmakers not to allow politics to hold up the approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal.

“We ask the lawmakers of the two parties, with all due respect, to help us and not to mix electoral politics with the approval of the agreement,” Lopez Obrador told reporters during a regular morning news conference.

Mexico’s Senate has already ratified the USMCA, a deal brokered last year between the three countries which is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).