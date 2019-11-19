Trump says Pelosi delaying vote on new trade pact to get impeachment support

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi of delaying a vote to approve the USMCA trade pact between the United States, Canada and Mexico in order to secure support for her impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi has tasked Democratic leaders in the House with probing whether Trump’s request that Ukraine investigate a political rival rises to the level of an impeachable offense. Since the inquiry began hostility has built between her and Trump, a Republican, with Pelosi leaving an Oval Office meeting last month saying Trump had insulted her.