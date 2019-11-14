U.S. House Speaker seeks to pass trade deal with Mexico, Canada this year

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a news conference with DACA recipients and Democratic congressional leaders after the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases before the court regarding the Trump administration’s bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said a breakthrough in talks with the Trump administration on the trade pact with Mexico and Canada could be imminent and that she wanted to pass the deal by the end of the year.

“We are moving positively in terms of the U.S. Mexico Canada agreement. Again, it all comes down to ... enforcement,” she told reporters at a news conference “I do believe that if we can get this to the place it needs to be, which is imminent, that this can be a template for future trade agreements.”

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was signed by the three countries about a year ago in an effort to replace the $1 trillion North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), but must still be ratified by the U.S. Congress.

Mexico has already ratified the new deal, while Canada has said it is waiting in order to move in tandem with the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump and other administration officials have complained that Pelosi and her fellow Democrats, who control the House, are holding back the U.S. economy by slow-walking USMCA’s passage.

But a major U.S. labor leader, AFL-CIO union chief Richard Trumka, said last month the deal was unlikely to pass as-is if it was brought for a vote in November given lingering concerns over labor and other issues. [nL2N26U0P1]

“I’d like to see us get it done this year, that would be my goal. I don’t imagine that it would take much more in the Senate to pass,” Pelosi told reporters on Thursday. Trump’s fellow Republicans control the U.S. Senate.

Separately, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, testifying before a House of Representatives panel, said that the deal’s passage would help remove uncertainty and would be very constructive for the U.S. economy.