U.S. trade agency gives Congress to-do list for USMCA deal

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on "President Trump's 2018 Trade Policy Agenda" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday sent Congress a list of legislative changes required to implement the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact, a key step in the approval process for replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The list includes changes to U.S. laws governing rules of origin for autos, which is significantly different from NAFTA, including a requirement that North American-built autos include significant content in plants with wages averaging at least $16 an hour — effectively in the United States or Canada. It also requires legal changes that exclude Canada and Mexico from “global safeguard” tariffs as agreed under USMCA.