U.S. House leader says progress being made on USMCA trade pact

FILE PHOTO - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at the unveiling of the congressional portrait of Former House Speaker John Boehner at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that progress was being made to address Democrats’ concerns about a U.S. trade pact with Canada and Mexico, but that it will take time to write the bill and bring it to a vote.

Speaking to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, Pelosi repeated that ensuring enforceability was essential for Democrats to sign on, adding that progress needed to be made in a meeting with the U.S. trade representative on Thursday.