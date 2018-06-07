More than 14 percent of U.S. farm exports at risk in trade disputes: official

DES MOINES (Reuters) - More than $20 billion of $140 billion of U.S. farm exports has or is likely to have retaliatory tariffs against it as a result of trade disputes with countries such as China and Mexico, the United States Trade Representative’s chief agricultural negotiator said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A pig stands in a holding pen at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom/File Photo

Mexico put tariffs on American products ranging from steel to pork and bourbon on Tuesday, retaliating against import duties on steel and aluminum imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. China also has imposed tariffs on U.S. pork and other products.