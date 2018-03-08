Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Trump slaps tariff fear on markets

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Imposing levies on steel and aluminum has lost the president his economic adviser, ex-Goldman No. 2 Gary Cohn. That has shocked investors out of complacency. Also: Italy’s elections leave fringe parties in charge. And big deals may be back on the agenda for the mining industry.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks back at his outgoing economic adviser Gary Cohn (L) during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here.