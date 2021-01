FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, after visiting the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Harlingen, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a proclamation to extend measures meant to safeguard U.S. producers of large residential washers from import competition.

The proclamation extends tariff-rate quotas on the washers and some washer parts that were first applied in January 2018.